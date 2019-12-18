All apartments in Cross Roads
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:39 PM

1751 Spring Mountain Road

1751 Spring Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

1751 Spring Mountain Road, Cross Roads, TX 76227

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW: Ask about discount for Jan 1st move-in!!!

Newly remodeled home on 3+ acres! Country living at its finest!
3+ acres in Crossroads!
Aubrey schools
4 BR 2.5 bath
Custom home, high end finishes

Note: The detached garage has been converted to a small guest house. We have a very nice couple renting the guest house which is private from main home. They do not interfere or use yard. It’s actually nice having someone else watching property when not home. The homes are laid out in a way where they do not interfere with each other's privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

