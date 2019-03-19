All apartments in Cross Mountain
24530 Wine Rose Path
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24530 Wine Rose Path

24530 Wine Rose Path · No Longer Available
Location

24530 Wine Rose Path, Cross Mountain, TX 78255

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
R.E. Agents Must Accompany Clients for All Showings**** Please contact the office @ 210-802-9959 ext. 1002 for all questions pertaining to this listing.*** Submit all applications and application fees at www.peaceofmind.co. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply.

Gorgeous single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features wood floors throughout the living areas and tile in all the wet areas, dining/living room combo, and lots of windows for natural lighting. Kitchen will include eating area, granite countertops, island, and all stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator. Large back yard with covered patio, wood deck, and privacy fence.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

