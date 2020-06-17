All apartments in Corsicana
1723 Maplewood Ave
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:57 AM

1723 Maplewood Ave

1723 Maplewood Ave · (972) 878-7368 ext. 101
Location

1723 Maplewood Ave, Corsicana, TX 75110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1723 Maplewood Ave · Avail. now

$1,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Beautiful Home, 3/2, On a Corner Lot in Corsicana, TX - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath single-family home in Corsicana won't last long. Large trees surround the property, offering lots of shade in the summertime. There is a fenced-in backyard and a carport for 2 cars. Inside the home, you'll find a large kitchen, wood floors, 2 living areas, and lots of space for your family. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional deposit and fees, Rental Insurance is Required.

(RLNE3538216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Maplewood Ave have any available units?
1723 Maplewood Ave has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1723 Maplewood Ave have?
Some of 1723 Maplewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Maplewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Maplewood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Maplewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 Maplewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1723 Maplewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1723 Maplewood Ave does offer parking.
Does 1723 Maplewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 Maplewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Maplewood Ave have a pool?
No, 1723 Maplewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Maplewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1723 Maplewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Maplewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 Maplewood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 Maplewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1723 Maplewood Ave has units with air conditioning.
