961 Oak Terrace Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths with stone and bricks outside. Open concept floor plan with fireplace, decorator details, fixtures & crown molding. Spacious kitchen w/granite countertops & espresso cabinetry. Relax in the master suite w/walk-in closet, double sinks in the extended vanity, & spacious tub. The property also includes well-kept landscaping & quiet backyard w/patio and ceiling fan. This scenic community is located in the heart of Willis/Conroe w/easy access to I-45 & SH 105. DON'T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME! Vacant for immediate occupancy.