Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

961 Oak Terrace Drive

961 Oak Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

961 Oak Terrace Drive, Conroe, TX 77378

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths with stone and bricks outside. Open concept floor plan with fireplace, decorator details, fixtures & crown molding. Spacious kitchen w/granite countertops & espresso cabinetry. Relax in the master suite w/walk-in closet, double sinks in the extended vanity, & spacious tub. The property also includes well-kept landscaping & quiet backyard w/patio and ceiling fan. This scenic community is located in the heart of Willis/Conroe w/easy access to I-45 & SH 105. DON'T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME! Vacant for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Oak Terrace Drive have any available units?
961 Oak Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conroe, TX.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does 961 Oak Terrace Drive have?
Some of 961 Oak Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Oak Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
961 Oak Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Oak Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 961 Oak Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conroe.
Does 961 Oak Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 961 Oak Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 961 Oak Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 Oak Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Oak Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 961 Oak Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 961 Oak Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 961 Oak Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Oak Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 Oak Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.

