Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Spectacular estate home in the prestigous,gated community of Clairemont. Excellent floor plan offering 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, game room with wet bar, large media room, wine cellar and so much more. Upgrades throughout with stainless appliance package in kitchen, abundant granite work surfaces, outstanding mill work,summer kitchen, and fabulous fireplace on the patio for relaxing on crisp winter evenings. Sparkling Claffey pool & spa.