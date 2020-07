Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym game room parking playground garage media room

1.5 story in quite neighborhood with gated community. All bedrooms down with study, huge game room up stair can be media room or exercise area. Beautiful landscaping with wood deck. Community park with play ground, basketball court, and walking trail. All schools with bus pick up in the neighborhood. Easy exit to DFW airport, shopping center, and major high way. House is current tenant occupied will be available April 1st 2019