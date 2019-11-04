6312 Westcoat Drive

Amenities

Fabulous 3-2-2 in Colleyville, GCISD! Beautiful outdoor setting, gorgeous hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & so much more! Enjoy the adorable covered patio & fabulous backyard with a wrap-around deck overlooking the expansive yard. Entry opens to a bright, spacious 23x15 family room. Lovely kitchen adjacent to the dining area boasts beautiful dark wood cabinetry, mosaic tiled backsplash, upgraded fixtures and BI microwave. Private master suite has an elegant bath with a furniture style dual vanity & an oversized walk-in shower. Nice sized secondaries, upgraded second bath, large utility with built-ins, storage building, sprinkler system & more! Pet deposit is non-refundable.