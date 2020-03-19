6232 Cimmaron Trail

Amenities

This single story home in the gated Villas of Colleyville features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath, 3-car garage and a backyard complete with pool and spa ready for immediate move-in. The open floor plan features gorgeous hardwood floors, a chef's kitchen with granite counters, large island and stainless steel appliances overlooking a large living and dining area. A separate office is located at the front of the house off the entry foyer. The master suite is a luxurious retreat with walk in closet, separate shower and tub and dual vanities. Two additional guest bedrooms have spacious dimensions and large closets. This property has been meticulously maintained. HOA fees included in rental amount.