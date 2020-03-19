All apartments in Colleyville
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
6232 Cimmaron Trail
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:13 AM

6232 Cimmaron Trail

6232 West Cimmaron Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6232 West Cimmaron Trail, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This single story home in the gated Villas of Colleyville features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath, 3-car garage and a backyard complete with pool and spa ready for immediate move-in. The open floor plan features gorgeous hardwood floors, a chef's kitchen with granite counters, large island and stainless steel appliances overlooking a large living and dining area. A separate office is located at the front of the house off the entry foyer. The master suite is a luxurious retreat with walk in closet, separate shower and tub and dual vanities. Two additional guest bedrooms have spacious dimensions and large closets. This property has been meticulously maintained. HOA fees included in rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6232 Cimmaron Trail have any available units?
6232 Cimmaron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 6232 Cimmaron Trail have?
Some of 6232 Cimmaron Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6232 Cimmaron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6232 Cimmaron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 Cimmaron Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6232 Cimmaron Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 6232 Cimmaron Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6232 Cimmaron Trail offers parking.
Does 6232 Cimmaron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6232 Cimmaron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 Cimmaron Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6232 Cimmaron Trail has a pool.
Does 6232 Cimmaron Trail have accessible units?
No, 6232 Cimmaron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 Cimmaron Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6232 Cimmaron Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 6232 Cimmaron Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6232 Cimmaron Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

