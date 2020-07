Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single story ranch style home with granite counter tops in kit. and master. Stone backsplash, stainless steel double ovens. Ready to move in. Large living area with vaulted ceiling. Separate vanities, sep. shower and garden tub. Variety of trees on near acre lot. Extra storage building and covered parking storage. Great for boat. Convenient to elementary school, shopping and town center. One small pet under 25lbs Application fee $45 per adult over 18.