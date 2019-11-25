6110 Mustang Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool sauna wine room

Rare & unique custom estate. Perfect home for multi-generation family or large family needing live-in Nanny quarters. This expansive 7,792 sqft home has a circle driveway leading up to the large covered porch. The entry opens to hand-scraped hardwood floors, 5 living & 2 dining areas. Kitchen has custom cabinets, stainless appliances, custom leather granite, gas cook top & breakfast area. Home has 6 bedrooms, massive closets, 6.2 baths, 2 mud rooms, 3 laundry areas, full bar area along with wine room, sauna & multiple sitting areas. The backyard oasis has an inground pool, cabana, gas fire pit & lush landscaping.