Colleyville, TX
6110 Mustang Trail
Last updated November 25 2019 at 9:03 PM

6110 Mustang Trail

6110 Mustang Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6110 Mustang Trail, Colleyville, TX 76034
Remington Park

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
sauna
wine room
Rare & unique custom estate. Perfect home for multi-generation family or large family needing live-in Nanny quarters. This expansive 7,792 sqft home has a circle driveway leading up to the large covered porch. The entry opens to hand-scraped hardwood floors, 5 living & 2 dining areas. Kitchen has custom cabinets, stainless appliances, custom leather granite, gas cook top & breakfast area. Home has 6 bedrooms, massive closets, 6.2 baths, 2 mud rooms, 3 laundry areas, full bar area along with wine room, sauna & multiple sitting areas. The backyard oasis has an inground pool, cabana, gas fire pit & lush landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

