5620 Heron Drive W

Open Enrollment GCISD. Fabulous home in gated Heron Pond. Stunning floor plan with soaring ceilings, rotunda entry, and superb finishes. Large living room with wall of windows opens to spacious kitchen with huge island, SS appliances, granite counter tops, butlers pantry and breakfast room. Spacious master suite and bath with dual sinks and vanities, oversized shower and jetted tub and huge walk-in closet. Four additional bedrooms all with private baths and large walk-in closets. Study, media room and game room. Covered patio and upstairs game room balcony. Small backyard equals to less maintenance. Oversized tandem style garage. This home has everything you are looking for and more Shows like new.