4800 Eversham Court

This great property will not last long in beautiful Colleyville. Master and secondary bedroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms and media room up stairs. 3 car garage plus extra parking for a boat or RV and beautiful private back yard with diving pool and access to master bedroom. Travertine tile throughout the downstairs. Custom paint throughout the home. (Owner will pay for downstairs to be painted a neutral color if necessary) Pool maintenance included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
