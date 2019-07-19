4800 Eversham Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

This great property will not last long in beautiful Colleyville. Master and secondary bedroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms and media room up stairs. 3 car garage plus extra parking for a boat or RV and beautiful private back yard with diving pool and access to master bedroom. Travertine tile throughout the downstairs. Custom paint throughout the home. (Owner will pay for downstairs to be painted a neutral color if necessary) Pool maintenance included in rent.