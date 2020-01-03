All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

4502 Shadywood Lane

4502 Shadywood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4502 Shadywood Lane, Colleyville, TX 76034
Brook Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful home on 2.3 acres located in the highly coveted Brook Meadows neighborhood & one of very few homesites that back to fountain & water views! This open floor plan boasts gorgeous cathedral beams, luxurious woodwork, 4 fireplaces & a climate controlled wine cellar. The spacious kitchen is a chef's dream w granite counters, top of the line appliances, grande center island & stunning backyard panoramic views. The spa-like master suite features a see-through fireplace, oversized steam shower, wet bar & private backyard access. Upstairs find 3 bedrooms, a game room w a balcony & flex bonus room. Retreat to the backyard oasis w sparkling pool, outdoor living & kitchen area, fireplace & multi-level terraces!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 Shadywood Lane have any available units?
4502 Shadywood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 4502 Shadywood Lane have?
Some of 4502 Shadywood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 Shadywood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4502 Shadywood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 Shadywood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4502 Shadywood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 4502 Shadywood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4502 Shadywood Lane offers parking.
Does 4502 Shadywood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 Shadywood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 Shadywood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4502 Shadywood Lane has a pool.
Does 4502 Shadywood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4502 Shadywood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 Shadywood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4502 Shadywood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4502 Shadywood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4502 Shadywood Lane has units with air conditioning.

