4502 Shadywood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful home on 2.3 acres located in the highly coveted Brook Meadows neighborhood & one of very few homesites that back to fountain & water views! This open floor plan boasts gorgeous cathedral beams, luxurious woodwork, 4 fireplaces & a climate controlled wine cellar. The spacious kitchen is a chef's dream w granite counters, top of the line appliances, grande center island & stunning backyard panoramic views. The spa-like master suite features a see-through fireplace, oversized steam shower, wet bar & private backyard access. Upstairs find 3 bedrooms, a game room w a balcony & flex bonus room. Retreat to the backyard oasis w sparkling pool, outdoor living & kitchen area, fireplace & multi-level terraces!