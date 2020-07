Amenities

Come view this lovely Victorian style family home in the heart of Colleyville. This warm and inviting home features updates that include: granite counters throughout, HVAC, carpeting, microwave, dishwasher, oven, interior paint, water heaters, roof with radiant barrier, pool resurfacing, pool pump, pool decking, and the flagstone coping. Don't miss the private backyard with great landscaping, pool, and covered patio. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.