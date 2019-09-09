All apartments in Colleyville
4009 Bowden Hill Lane E

4009 Bowden Hill Lane East · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Bowden Hill Lane East, Colleyville, TX 76034
Woodland Hills Colleyville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Property available 9-13-19. Great 4-2.5-2 in Colleyville, GCISD! Quiet neighborhood, nice curb appeal, lovely granite counters, high ceilings, wainscoting, 2 living areas, 2 dining and so much more! Main living area has pretty wall molding and a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Second living is open to the spacious kitchen with granite, breakfast bar, double ovens and an abundance of cabinets! Master suite has a private bath with his and hers closets, soaking tub and separate shower. Nice secondary bedrooms, lovely Formal dining, bay windows, 2 inch blinds, large backyard with covered patio and more with easy access to highways, restaurants and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E have any available units?
4009 Bowden Hill Lane E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E have?
Some of 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Bowden Hill Lane E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E pet-friendly?
No, 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E offers parking.
Does 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E have a pool?
No, 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E have accessible units?
No, 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E has units with dishwashers.
Does 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E have units with air conditioning?
No, 4009 Bowden Hill Lane E does not have units with air conditioning.

