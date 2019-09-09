4009 Bowden Hill Lane E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Property available 9-13-19. Great 4-2.5-2 in Colleyville, GCISD! Quiet neighborhood, nice curb appeal, lovely granite counters, high ceilings, wainscoting, 2 living areas, 2 dining and so much more! Main living area has pretty wall molding and a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Second living is open to the spacious kitchen with granite, breakfast bar, double ovens and an abundance of cabinets! Master suite has a private bath with his and hers closets, soaking tub and separate shower. Nice secondary bedrooms, lovely Formal dining, bay windows, 2 inch blinds, large backyard with covered patio and more with easy access to highways, restaurants and shopping!