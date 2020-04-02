3978 Witten Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Private, Gated Townhome Community with Community Pool. Great lock and leave community. Close proximity to south entrance to DFW Airport without the airport noise. Hardwood flooring throughout the unit on both the 1st and 2nd floors. Very smart looking soft contemporary interior with stainless steel appliances including wine frig in kitchen. Large master suite with large walk-in closet. HOA fees paid by the landlord, landscaping is maintained by the HOA. Pet welcome; however, $250 of the pet deposit is non-refundable. A must see!!