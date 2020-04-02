All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:50 AM

3978 Witten Drive

3978 Witten Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3978 Witten Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Private, Gated Townhome Community with Community Pool. Great lock and leave community. Close proximity to south entrance to DFW Airport without the airport noise. Hardwood flooring throughout the unit on both the 1st and 2nd floors. Very smart looking soft contemporary interior with stainless steel appliances including wine frig in kitchen. Large master suite with large walk-in closet. HOA fees paid by the landlord, landscaping is maintained by the HOA. Pet welcome; however, $250 of the pet deposit is non-refundable. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3978 Witten Drive have any available units?
3978 Witten Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 3978 Witten Drive have?
Some of 3978 Witten Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3978 Witten Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3978 Witten Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3978 Witten Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3978 Witten Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3978 Witten Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3978 Witten Drive offers parking.
Does 3978 Witten Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3978 Witten Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3978 Witten Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3978 Witten Drive has a pool.
Does 3978 Witten Drive have accessible units?
No, 3978 Witten Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3978 Witten Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3978 Witten Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3978 Witten Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3978 Witten Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

