3963 Holiday Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous townhome in a gated community in South Colleyville. Hand scraped wood flooring through out most of the downstairs. Granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Oversized gameroom works well as a media room, with wet bar. All landscaping is maintained by the HOA, plus there is a community pool. Landlord will pay HOA fees. There is a two vehicle limit. Landlord - owner is a licensed Realtor with Keller Williams Realty. HOA fees paid by Landlord. Will consider a short term lease on a case by case basis.