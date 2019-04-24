All apartments in Colleyville
3963 Holiday Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:32 AM

3963 Holiday Drive

3963 Holiday Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3963 Holiday Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous townhome in a gated community in South Colleyville. Hand scraped wood flooring through out most of the downstairs. Granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Oversized gameroom works well as a media room, with wet bar. All landscaping is maintained by the HOA, plus there is a community pool. Landlord will pay HOA fees. There is a two vehicle limit. Landlord - owner is a licensed Realtor with Keller Williams Realty. HOA fees paid by Landlord. Will consider a short term lease on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3963 Holiday Drive have any available units?
3963 Holiday Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 3963 Holiday Drive have?
Some of 3963 Holiday Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3963 Holiday Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3963 Holiday Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3963 Holiday Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3963 Holiday Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 3963 Holiday Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3963 Holiday Drive offers parking.
Does 3963 Holiday Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3963 Holiday Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3963 Holiday Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3963 Holiday Drive has a pool.
Does 3963 Holiday Drive have accessible units?
No, 3963 Holiday Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3963 Holiday Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3963 Holiday Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3963 Holiday Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3963 Holiday Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

