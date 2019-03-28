All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:30 AM

3764 Shumard Oak Lane

3764 Shumard Oak Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3764 Shumard Oak Ln, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful Villa home with an amazing location! You'll love the guest bedroom downstairs with full bath along with a gorgeous formal dining, large eat in kitchen that is open to the spacious family room. The private over sized master is upstairs and features a large shower, amazing closet with built ins and a private screened in balcony. Also upstairs is a spacious game room (can be the fourth bedroom) that shares yet another balcony with additional guest bedroom and a Jack and Jill bath. On the main floor off of the kitchen is another large patio area and an additional sitting area with a pergola and water feature. Home is also available fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3764 Shumard Oak Lane have any available units?
3764 Shumard Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 3764 Shumard Oak Lane have?
Some of 3764 Shumard Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3764 Shumard Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3764 Shumard Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3764 Shumard Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3764 Shumard Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 3764 Shumard Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3764 Shumard Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 3764 Shumard Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3764 Shumard Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3764 Shumard Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 3764 Shumard Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3764 Shumard Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 3764 Shumard Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3764 Shumard Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3764 Shumard Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3764 Shumard Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3764 Shumard Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

