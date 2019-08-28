3700 Laurens Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool hot tub

Single story luxury home fit for an executive on OVERSIZED corner lot! 2018 transformation, you'll love the custom cabinetry throughout, exposed hardwood beams, and natural light from the highly efficient windows. Equipped with the best commercial grade appliances, designer fixtures and finishes money can buy including smart home Control 4 system. Sprawling master retreat has multiple closets, spa-like bathroom with body jetted shower, coffee bar with built-in fridge. Three other bedrooms each have private en-suites and walk-in closets. Multiple living rooms & dedicated office; game & living room has access to outdoor living & to 5th bath; great for a pool! Willing to consider selling FURNISHED. See supplements