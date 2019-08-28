All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 3700 Laurens Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
3700 Laurens Place
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:10 PM

3700 Laurens Place

3700 Laurens Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3700 Laurens Place, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
hot tub
Single story luxury home fit for an executive on OVERSIZED corner lot! 2018 transformation, you'll love the custom cabinetry throughout, exposed hardwood beams, and natural light from the highly efficient windows. Equipped with the best commercial grade appliances, designer fixtures and finishes money can buy including smart home Control 4 system. Sprawling master retreat has multiple closets, spa-like bathroom with body jetted shower, coffee bar with built-in fridge. Three other bedrooms each have private en-suites and walk-in closets. Multiple living rooms & dedicated office; game & living room has access to outdoor living & to 5th bath; great for a pool! Willing to consider selling FURNISHED. See supplements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Laurens Place have any available units?
3700 Laurens Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 3700 Laurens Place have?
Some of 3700 Laurens Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Laurens Place currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Laurens Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Laurens Place pet-friendly?
No, 3700 Laurens Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 3700 Laurens Place offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Laurens Place offers parking.
Does 3700 Laurens Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Laurens Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Laurens Place have a pool?
Yes, 3700 Laurens Place has a pool.
Does 3700 Laurens Place have accessible units?
No, 3700 Laurens Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Laurens Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Laurens Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Laurens Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 Laurens Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District