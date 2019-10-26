2905 Edgewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Lush landscaping & oak trees frame this Colleyville home. Imported hand-carved mahogany drs open to foyer w soaring ceilings & leads to formal areas & study. Gourmet kitch w built-in frig, 5 burner gas stove, convection oven, steamer, warming drawer & much more. Lrg breakfast rm can accommodate a table w seating for 12. Family rm has a corner fireplc & views of spectacular bckyrd. Master bedrm features a great master bth w sep vanities, jetted tub, steam shower, cedar closet & lrg walk-in closet. Downstairs there is a 2nd bedrm & bath. Upstairs is a very lrg game rm, 3 bedrms plus a room for exercise, crafts or possibly a media rm. Inviting backyard has an expansive patio, lrg grassy yard plus diving pool.