Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
2905 Edgewood Lane
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:10 AM

2905 Edgewood Lane

2905 Edgewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Edgewood Lane, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Lush landscaping & oak trees frame this Colleyville home. Imported hand-carved mahogany drs open to foyer w soaring ceilings & leads to formal areas & study. Gourmet kitch w built-in frig, 5 burner gas stove, convection oven, steamer, warming drawer & much more. Lrg breakfast rm can accommodate a table w seating for 12. Family rm has a corner fireplc & views of spectacular bckyrd. Master bedrm features a great master bth w sep vanities, jetted tub, steam shower, cedar closet & lrg walk-in closet. Downstairs there is a 2nd bedrm & bath. Upstairs is a very lrg game rm, 3 bedrms plus a room for exercise, crafts or possibly a media rm. Inviting backyard has an expansive patio, lrg grassy yard plus diving pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Edgewood Lane have any available units?
2905 Edgewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 2905 Edgewood Lane have?
Some of 2905 Edgewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Edgewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Edgewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Edgewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Edgewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 2905 Edgewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Edgewood Lane offers parking.
Does 2905 Edgewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Edgewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Edgewood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2905 Edgewood Lane has a pool.
Does 2905 Edgewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2905 Edgewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Edgewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 Edgewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Edgewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Edgewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

