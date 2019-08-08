2203 Maplewood Trail

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION ! Walking distance to award winning GCISD Bransford elementary school, neighborhood Walmart, Colleyville baseball fields, City park and down town Colleyville Library center. Located directly across from community pool and club house facility. This open layout features skylights, wood burning fireplace, and small fenced in yard. This unit is handy cap accessible, the master bedroom door way as well as bathroom door have been widen to accommodate wheel chair width. Includes front lawn care, care of common areas and usage of swimming pool. Grab this before its gone, you wont find anything closer to GCISD schools!