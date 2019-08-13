1914 Shadowood Trail

Amenities
Beautifully updated & move in ready condo in a prime Colleyville location! Property features an open concept great room with wood burning fireplace & breakfast bar. You will fall in love with this kitchen which is complete with gorgeous glass backsplash & stainless steel appliances & refrigerator. The first floor also features a laundry area with stackable washer&dryer included, multiple storage closets & pantry space, & updated half bath. Upstairs you will find 2 generous sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, a linen closet, & a large full bathroom with double vanity & a jetted tub. Other features include newer carpet, energy efficient windows, & 2 dedicated parking spaces. Unit overlooks community pool!