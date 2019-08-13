1914 Shadowood Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully updated & move in ready condo in a prime Colleyville location! Property features an open concept great room with wood burning fireplace & breakfast bar. You will fall in love with this kitchen which is complete with gorgeous glass backsplash & stainless steel appliances & refrigerator. The first floor also features a laundry area with stackable washer&dryer included, multiple storage closets & pantry space, & updated half bath. Upstairs you will find 2 generous sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, a linen closet, & a large full bathroom with double vanity & a jetted tub. Other features include newer carpet, energy efficient windows, & 2 dedicated parking spaces. Unit overlooks community pool!