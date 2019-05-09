1810 Maplewood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Updated one story detached condo in Shadowood condominiums with private fenced patio! Community pool and Club House! Neutral paint colors throughout and great wood style flooring. Open concept floorplan. Kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master Bedroom with sliding barn door. All appliances are provided including fridge, washer and dryer. 2 car garage and drive way parking on property. GCISD schools. HOA dues paid by landlord. HOA covers side yard. Tenant only responsible for small fenced patio area of yard.