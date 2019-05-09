All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:24 AM

1810 Maplewood Trail

1810 Maplewood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1810 Maplewood Trail, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Updated one story detached condo in Shadowood condominiums with private fenced patio! Community pool and Club House! Neutral paint colors throughout and great wood style flooring. Open concept floorplan. Kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master Bedroom with sliding barn door. All appliances are provided including fridge, washer and dryer. 2 car garage and drive way parking on property. GCISD schools. HOA dues paid by landlord. HOA covers side yard. Tenant only responsible for small fenced patio area of yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Maplewood Trail have any available units?
1810 Maplewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 1810 Maplewood Trail have?
Some of 1810 Maplewood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Maplewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Maplewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Maplewood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Maplewood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 1810 Maplewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Maplewood Trail offers parking.
Does 1810 Maplewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 Maplewood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Maplewood Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1810 Maplewood Trail has a pool.
Does 1810 Maplewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 1810 Maplewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Maplewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 Maplewood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 Maplewood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 Maplewood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

