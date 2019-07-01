1802 Maplewood Trail

Amenities

Clean one-story three bedroom property with fresh paint, newly installed carpet, microwave and dishwasher. New range to be installed late July. Open concept floor plan with fireplace and built in dry bar, split bedroom arrangements, nice sized fenced backyard. Refrigerator can be provided if needed. Enjoy the community swimming pool and clubhouse! HOA takes care of the front, side yard maintenance and backyard included in rent. GCISD schools, close to lifestyle amenities. Call for application information or additional details. Information Deemed Reliable, but Not Guaranteed.