Colleyville, TX
1802 Maplewood Trail
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:40 PM

1802 Maplewood Trail

1802 Maplewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Maplewood Trail, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Clean one-story three bedroom property with fresh paint, newly installed carpet, microwave and dishwasher. New range to be installed late July. Open concept floor plan with fireplace and built in dry bar, split bedroom arrangements, nice sized fenced backyard. Refrigerator can be provided if needed. Enjoy the community swimming pool and clubhouse! HOA takes care of the front, side yard maintenance and backyard included in rent. GCISD schools, close to lifestyle amenities. Call for application information or additional details. Information Deemed Reliable, but Not Guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Maplewood Trail have any available units?
1802 Maplewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 1802 Maplewood Trail have?
Some of 1802 Maplewood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Maplewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Maplewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Maplewood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Maplewood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 1802 Maplewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Maplewood Trail offers parking.
Does 1802 Maplewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Maplewood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Maplewood Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1802 Maplewood Trail has a pool.
Does 1802 Maplewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 1802 Maplewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Maplewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Maplewood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Maplewood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 Maplewood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

