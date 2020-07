Amenities

Country style home on large heavily treed lot in area of million dollar homes. Rural and restful, yet close to everything. Recent paint and upgrades, windows and flooring, includes refrigerator. 13 SEER ac with programmable thermostat. Fenced with some sprinklered areas. Landlord provides yard mowing. $50 non-refundable per application with credit check. NO PETS, No waterbeds, No smoking. Perfect for those looking for allergy-free home.