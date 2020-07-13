Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Cleburne, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cleburne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Cleburne Terrace
1661 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments featuring crown molding, larger kitchens, and accent walls. On-site pool, volleyball and basketball court, dog park, and business center. Guest suites available. Playground and 24-hour gym available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Arbors of Cleburne
815 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
931 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes bordering garden courtyards. All units are pet-friendly and come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and parking. Community access to pool and gym. Conveniently located near the Cleburne airport.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9021 W FM 4
9021 Farm-to-Market Road 4, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
Ranchette on 7.5 acres - Single Family Home located on W FM 4 just past the cut-off to Godley. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2+ car garage with shop sink and garage door opener. Fenced front and back yard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
105 Bryan Street
105 Bryan Street, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
675 sqft
Cleburne has a hidden treasure listed at only $875 a month! Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with original hardwood flooring makes this little masterpiece as captivating as the day it was built.

1 of 13

Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
203 Madison Street
203 Madison Street, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
708 sqft
Cute two bedroom duplex with wood floors, updated bathroom and fenced backyard. Refrigerator included. Full sized laundry closet on back patio. Ready for immediate move in.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Ross Street
112 Ross Avenue, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Charming little house - Property Id: 309431 Central Heat and A/C Laundry connection available Fireplace Off street parking/driveway Pet friendly Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309431 Property Id 309431 (RLNE5892092)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1913 Starling Court
1913 Starling Court, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1007 sqft
Nice brick duplex. Breakfast area open to the living room. One car garage. Chain link fenced back yard. Pets allowed on case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds --application fee $40.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
206 S Nolan River Road #1A
206 South Nolan River Road, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1576 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH DUPLEX IN CLEBURNE - 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage new construction duplex unit available for immediate move in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
702 Hillcrest
702 Hillcrest Dr, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1670 sqft
Lovely Home with open concept. Granite counter tops. Lots of space. Stainless appliances. Farm sink. Large covered patio with lovely flowers all around. Call for your personal tour today. This is top of line Lease.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1206 Hilltop Drive
1206 Hilltop Drive, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1511 sqft
Spacious home with two living areas. Open concept to family room. Large trees with nice back yard. New Flooring throughout. Great Neighbor hood. Call today to see this beauty.
Results within 1 mile of Cleburne

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8324 C.R. 1006 Road
8324 County Road 1006, Johnson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2386 sqft
Beautiful, spacious home 2 miles east of Godley. Very large master suite with beautifully appointed master bath. 9 x 10 master closet with hidden safe room.
Results within 5 miles of Cleburne

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7713 Stanley Court
7713 Stanley Ct, Johnson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1322 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FEB 3rd 2pm-2:30pm Updated Town-home with large backyard. Large 4 Bedroom with 2 full sized bathrooms. New beautiful flooring and Stainless Steel Appliances including refrigerator. Ceiling fans throughout to keep utilities low.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
412 Dakota Drive
412 Dakota Drive, Joshua, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1469 sqft
Great home in an established neighborhood in Joshua ISD. This home has awesome curb appeal! Large living area upon entry with a fireplace and cut out area for TV. The breakfast area overlooks the kitchen and backyard.

1 of 29

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
5508 Grand Ranch Drive
5508 Grand Ranch Drive, Johnson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Get the space you have been looking for in this beautiful over a 1-acre lot, with 4 beds, 2 baths, in Joshua Schools.  Many updates throughout, including new carpet, new AC system, fresh paint, steel siding.
Results within 10 miles of Cleburne
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
23 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
14 Units Available
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1207 sqft
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1266 sqft
Welcome to Summercrest! Our community is nestled in Burleson and features well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 James
3012 James Rd, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1346 sqft
3012 James Available 08/15/20 Full Brick Home close to shopping and schools! - 6 ft privacy fenced in backyard, vaulted ceilings, huge master bath, split floorplan. 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage APPLY @ TXLEC.COM (RLNE3270076)

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6405 Sonora Drive
6405 Sonora Dr, DeCordova, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2083 sqft
LEASE- 3-2-2+ BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED CUSTOM CRAFTSMAN STYLE OPEN CONCEPT HOME IN GATED COUNTRY CLUB. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BUILT IN DESK.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9010 Bellechase Road
9010 Bellechase Rd, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2558 sqft
3-2.5-2 PLUS GOLF CART GARAGE. WELL MAINTAINED SPACIOUS GOLF COURSE HOME. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPLIT BEDROOMS. LARGE LIVING AREA. LARGE ROOM ALONG BACK OF HOME THAT CAN BE AN OFFICE, SECOND LIVING AREA, PLAYROOM, OR SUN ROOM.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3911 Crescent Drive
3911 Crescent Dr, DeCordova, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2051 sqft
Not many homes on Lake Granbury come available that are on the water. Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a retro feel. It offers spacious rooms and a huge sunroom with fabulous views of the lake.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8505 Old Granbury Road
8505 Old Granbury Rd, Cresson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute and charming rock house built in 1932. House has a western charm. Recently remodeled. Large farm kitchen with appliances with a light and bright eating area. Living area has rustic wood floors and large fireplace. Two spacious bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3107 White Horse Court
3107 White Horse Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
1945 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,945 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
City Guide for Cleburne, TX

"The stars at night are big and bright, deep in the heart of Texas ," and in the northeastern part of the state, too, where Cleburne perches on the edge of West Buffalo Creek, not far from the Brazos River.

This small East Texas locale is just a 30 minute drive from Fort Worth and an hour down Highway 67 from Neiman Marcus in Dallas, but it's a world away from the hustle and bustle of the bigger cities. Whether you make your home in a spacious condo rental downtown or rent an apartment near the edge of town, walking is a pleasure on the tree-lined paths through the lovely parks. Shop 'til you drop in Dallas or Fort Worth - but you'll find the basics in Cleburne. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cleburne, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cleburne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

