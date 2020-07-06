All apartments in Channelview
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
2010 Mickle Creek Drive
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:43 AM

2010 Mickle Creek Drive

2010 Mickle Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2010 Mickle Creek Drive, Channelview, TX 77049

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath home with NO CARPET! Beautiful tile and laminate floors through out provide a clean and classy look for anyone to enjoy. Gorgeous granite countertops in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances that are almost NEW! Not to mention the double sided refrigerator and HUGE kitchen Island perfect for guest to eat at and mingle. Master located towards the back of the house for a bit more privacy and includes a great walk in closet for all of your belongings and a separate tub and shower in master bath. 2nd bathroom has a recently renovated beautiful stand up shower with glass doors and lovely tile. Study located towards the entrance of the home and has built in shelves for lots of storage. Back yard is a decent size and offers you two fruit trees for you to enjoy! This wonderful property is located minutes away from freeways, school, shopping centers and parks. Come check it out and fall in love with the comfort this home has to offer and make it your own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Mickle Creek Drive have any available units?
2010 Mickle Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 2010 Mickle Creek Drive have?
Some of 2010 Mickle Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Mickle Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Mickle Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Mickle Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2010 Mickle Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channelview.
Does 2010 Mickle Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2010 Mickle Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2010 Mickle Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Mickle Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Mickle Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2010 Mickle Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Mickle Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2010 Mickle Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Mickle Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 Mickle Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 Mickle Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 Mickle Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

