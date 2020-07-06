2010 Mickle Creek Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bed 2 bath home with NO CARPET! Beautiful tile and laminate floors through out provide a clean and classy look for anyone to enjoy. Gorgeous granite countertops in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances that are almost NEW! Not to mention the double sided refrigerator and HUGE kitchen Island perfect for guest to eat at and mingle. Master located towards the back of the house for a bit more privacy and includes a great walk in closet for all of your belongings and a separate tub and shower in master bath. 2nd bathroom has a recently renovated beautiful stand up shower with glass doors and lovely tile. Study located towards the entrance of the home and has built in shelves for lots of storage. Back yard is a decent size and offers you two fruit trees for you to enjoy! This wonderful property is located minutes away from freeways, school, shopping centers and parks. Come check it out and fall in love with the comfort this home has to offer and make it your own.