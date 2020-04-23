All apartments in Channelview
Last updated August 22 2019 at 6:41 AM

15213 Grassington Drive

15213 Grassington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15213 Grassington Drive, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
accessible
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This cute little house has many updates and a must see in person. Conveniently located near I-10, Beltway 8 and HWY 90. This house is located near restaurants and shopping. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15213 Grassington Drive have any available units?
15213 Grassington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 15213 Grassington Drive have?
Some of 15213 Grassington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15213 Grassington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15213 Grassington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15213 Grassington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15213 Grassington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channelview.
Does 15213 Grassington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15213 Grassington Drive offers parking.
Does 15213 Grassington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15213 Grassington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15213 Grassington Drive have a pool?
No, 15213 Grassington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15213 Grassington Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 15213 Grassington Drive has accessible units.
Does 15213 Grassington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15213 Grassington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15213 Grassington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15213 Grassington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

