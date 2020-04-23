This cute little house has many updates and a must see in person. Conveniently located near I-10, Beltway 8 and HWY 90. This house is located near restaurants and shopping. Schedule your appointment today!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15213 Grassington Drive have any available units?
15213 Grassington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 15213 Grassington Drive have?
Some of 15213 Grassington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15213 Grassington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15213 Grassington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.