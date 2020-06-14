Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

72 Apartments for rent in Celina, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Celina renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
2841 Saddlebred Trail
2841 Saddlebred Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1941 sqft
Ready for Move In Now! Very Clean. Fresh Interior Paint. Great Wood Laminate Flooring. Very Open Floor Plan: 4 Bedrooms, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Area. HUGE Backyard. Community Pool is just down the street.

1 Unit Available
3105 Austin Bayou
3105 Austin Bayou Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2306 sqft
Hard to find 1.5 story floor plan with 2 car swing garage, 1 car over sized tandem garage, and upstairs Media Room.

1 Unit Available
521 W Ash Street
521 West Ash Street, Celina, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1919 sqft
This renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath has beautiful wood floors. Large kitchen, three good sized rooms, and a large yard area in the back. The house is located close to the downtown square and provided a great small town atmosphere.

1 Unit Available
305 Mustang Trail
305 Mustang Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2395 sqft
Lovely Home in Carter Ranch with recently updated wood flooring in living and dining areas.
1 Unit Available
421 Smokebrush Street
421 Smokebrush Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2110 sqft
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.
Verified

Stonebridge Ranch
12 Units Available
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Verified

Stonebridge Ranch
18 Units Available
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$892
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

35 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,041
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1408 sqft
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified

$
264 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

$
Stonebridge Ranch
46 Units Available
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
Verified

12 Units Available
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1351 sqft
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Verified

12 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,282
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Verified

26 Units Available
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1309 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

34 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1483 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,543
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.

1 Unit Available
608 N 6th Street
608 N 6th St, Gunter, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1293 sqft
2018 BUILT HOME. JULY 1st AVAILABLE. OPEN Floor Plan with spacious living , Hard Wood Floors, Kitchen Tiles, Granite Kitchen Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage Door Opener. Large Master Bedroom with access to back porch.

1 Unit Available
16400 Toledo Bend Court
16400 Toledo Bend Court, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1872 sqft
Available 6-15-2020. Updated home with entertaining back yard & View. 3 Bedrooms plus Study & 2 baths in Prosper ISD. Entry, Family Room & Kitchen with Wood floors. Built ins in Family Room.

1 Unit Available
16024 Placid Trail
16024 Placid Trail, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3002 sqft
Originally the model home for the Artesia Community, this never-lived-in home features a gorgeous front room with closet, living rooms upstairs and downstairs, and a media room. Oversized master bedroom on the first floor.

1 Unit Available
16716 Central Garden Lane
16716 Central Garden Ln, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3007 sqft
3D Tour Available! Gorgeous Home Situated on a Corner Lot Offers an Abundance of Space Inside & Out. Featuring 4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Gar + Office, Game & Media Rooms.

1 Unit Available
3961 Pine Leaf Lane
3961 Pine Leaf Ln, Prosper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2291 sqft
This property is perfect for young families or empty nests that wish to live the life of their dreams.

1 Unit Available
16121 Crosslake Court
16121 Crosslake Ct, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2418 sqft
PROSPER ISD! New hardwood floors are being installed! Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study and gameroom in desirable community on Artesia. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertop and lots of cabinets.
Verified

$
157 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
Verified

47 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1501 sqft
Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX. Located just seconds from the Sam Rayburn Tollway with quick access to Dallas North Tollway and U.S.
Verified

28 Units Available
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,090
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1231 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom cabinetry, private patios and customizable closets. Community amenities include a media room, dog park and conference room. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Close to Frisco Commons Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Celina, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Celina renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

