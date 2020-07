Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

402 is available and has been completely updated, new paint, new flooring, new fixtures. Its cleaned and ready for immediate move in. Right outside of downtown Celina, quaint community. Fenced backyard and long driveway in the front. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, lots of kitchen cabinets, pantry. Apply online, $60app fee for over 18, pets have to be screened, non refundable application, non-refundable pet fee.