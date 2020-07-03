All apartments in Celina
Find more places like 306 Tarpan Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celina, TX
/
306 Tarpan Trail
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

306 Tarpan Trail

306 Tarpan Trail · (469) 500-1268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Celina
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

306 Tarpan Trail, Celina, TX 75009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Immaculate 1 story (4 bedrooms plus study or second liv) in coveted Carter Ranch and CELINA schools! Rich wood laminate flooring, arches, rounded corners, corner fireplace. The HUGE country kitchen is open to the family room and offers a wrap-around breakfast bar, huge pantry area, and a wonderful counter and cabinet space. Expansive hallways, large split master bedroom with fabulous bath and closet! Recently renewed paint. A huge yard that you can enjoy plenty of outdoor activities. The house is ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Tarpan Trail have any available units?
306 Tarpan Trail has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 Tarpan Trail have?
Some of 306 Tarpan Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Tarpan Trail currently offering any rent specials?
306 Tarpan Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Tarpan Trail pet-friendly?
No, 306 Tarpan Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celina.
Does 306 Tarpan Trail offer parking?
No, 306 Tarpan Trail does not offer parking.
Does 306 Tarpan Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Tarpan Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Tarpan Trail have a pool?
No, 306 Tarpan Trail does not have a pool.
Does 306 Tarpan Trail have accessible units?
No, 306 Tarpan Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Tarpan Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Tarpan Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Tarpan Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Tarpan Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 306 Tarpan Trail?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Celina 2 BedroomsCelina Apartments with Balconies
Celina Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCelina Apartments with Parking
Celina Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Grand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity