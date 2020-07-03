306 Tarpan Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities

Immaculate 1 story (4 bedrooms plus study or second liv) in coveted Carter Ranch and CELINA schools! Rich wood laminate flooring, arches, rounded corners, corner fireplace. The HUGE country kitchen is open to the family room and offers a wrap-around breakfast bar, huge pantry area, and a wonderful counter and cabinet space. Expansive hallways, large split master bedroom with fabulous bath and closet! Recently renewed paint. A huge yard that you can enjoy plenty of outdoor activities. The house is ready to move in.