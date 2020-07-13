Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:50 PM

45 Apartments under $900 for rent in Cedar Park, TX

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
10 Units Available
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1046 sqft
Suburban Austin apartment homes close to The Lakeline Mall, Elizabeth Milburn City Park and The Arboretum. Five unique floor plans with washer/dryer in all, nine-foot ceilings and large closets.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
335 CYPRESS CREEK RD
335 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a tranquil community nestled within 25 acres of natural beauty. Relax by the bird-feeding areas or marvel at the brook and pond. Live outside the hustle and bustle of Austin yet close to many conveniences, great dining and major employers.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Park
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
46 Units Available
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1352 sqft
Prime Austin location just minutes from Arboretum Hills Golf Course, and Lakes Austin and Travis. Quarry tile entries, nine-foot ceilings and oversize garden tubs. Landscaped grounds with clubhouse, fitness center and sauna.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
35 Units Available
Milwood
The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$870
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$898
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
906 sqft
Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis court, swimming pool and spa, and a business center. Units feature modern amenities, open living and dining areas, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
53 Units Available
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$772
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1350 sqft
Apartments feature electric ranges, ceiling fans, and extra storage. Located in the Round Rock School District with convenient access to the 183 freeway, 183A, and 45. Laundry facilities, two playgrounds, basketball court, and business center.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
Polo Club
8519 Cahill Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
860 sqft
Spacious, well-laid-out community with lush green areas, fantastic views, and a multi-level pool. Updated apartments feature ceramic tile, large living spaces, wood-burning fireplaces and French doors.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
2 Units Available
One Sam Bass
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
875 sqft
Park-like living convenient to I-35 and all of greater Austin. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with faux hardwood floors and electric appliances. Close to the Round Rock Premium Outlet stores.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
793 sqft
Charming, smaller community of spacious apartments. Each offers a balcony or patio, updated amenities, and green space. On-site amenities include walking trails and a pool. Near area schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
4 Units Available
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$875
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, pet-friendly community near Round Rock Premium Outlets and minor league baseball field. Apartments feature modern appliances, fireplaces, and faux-wood flooring. On-site playground, pool, and pet stations.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1273 sqft
Property amenities feature a lagoon-style pool and controlled access gates. Residents can enjoy one- to three-bedroom apartments with ceramic tile floors and a dishwasher with multiple cycles. Close to N FM 620 and Trailhead Park.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS
8617 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the best in value, service and location! The location is close to Highway 183 in the award-winning Round Rock ISD, close to major employers, shopping centers and fantastic restaurants.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
9815 COPPER CREEK DR.
9815 Copper Creek Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$896
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in Northwest Austin near Cedar Park is this beautiful community only minutes from the 183 freeway and toll roads 183A and 45 and also within the award winning Round Rock School District.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Hunters Ridge
1500 S. IH35
1500 S Interstate 35, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
583 sqft
Come home to one of the best and most popular communities in Round Rock! Enjoy an easy commute with quick access to IH-35 and I-45. The clean, comfortable atmosphere here will welcome you right home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
9210 Anderson Mill Road
9210 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$797
675 sqft
Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX 78729 - 1 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Cedar Park
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$858
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1141 sqft
The Lakes at Renaissance Park sits in downtown Austin, Texas. The community's one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, fireplaces, microwaves, ranges and washer-dryer hookups. Each unit is recently renovated and pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
8 Units Available
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$842
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1354 sqft
Located in Austin, TX, just steps from Capital of Texas Highway and Highway 183. Units offer residents black appliances, wood style plank flooring and brushed nickel lighting fixtures. Luxury community features clubhouse, BBQ and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
24 Units Available
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
924 sqft
Located in the heart of Round Rock, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are close to shopping, dining and I-35. Community has a fitness center, resort-style pool and sport court.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
16 Units Available
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
995 sqft
Open concept kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities, large closets and extra storage space. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour gym access. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Keystone
5230 Thunder Creek Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Make a home at Keystone Apartments. We have a stunning array of one and two-bedroom Austin, Texas apartments for rent. Every unit comes with a private patio or a balcony, access to dozens of amenities, and a great location. Apply today!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
9 Units Available
Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
447 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
800 sqft
Georgetown Park is just two miles from downtown Georgetown and San Gabriel Park and just minutes from Lake Georgetown. There are two sparkling swimming pools in addition to a fitness center and two clothes care facilities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
40 Units Available
Milo
3220 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$860
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
946 sqft
Milo provides residents with the perfect balance of natural surroundings with cosmopolitan luxuries.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
18 Units Available
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1352 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature fireplace and walk-in closets. On-site facilities offer an internet cafe, pool, gym, volleyball court and more. Conveniently located near Walnut Creek Park, Gracywoods Park and Austin Community College.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
1 Unit Available
North Austin
Meadows Edge
1630 Rutland Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, expansive closets and fully equipped kitchens are just some of the features of this recently remodeled community. Amenities include pools, sports courts and on-site laundry centers. Just off Research Boulevard in north Austin.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
20 Units Available
High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
981 sqft
This 53-acre community is minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment North Hills Town Center. It has two swimming pools and a fitness center. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and private balconies and patios.

July 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report. Cedar Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report. Cedar Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cedar Park rents held steady over the past month

Cedar Park rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Cedar Park stand at $1,388 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,714 for a two-bedroom. Cedar Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Cedar Park, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cedar Park

    As rents have increased slightly in Cedar Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cedar Park is less affordable for renters.

    • Cedar Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,714 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Cedar Park's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cedar Park than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Cedar Park is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

