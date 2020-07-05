1106 Beechwood Ln

1106 Beechwood Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Windsor Park
3 bed / 2 bathroom home featuring 2 car garage close to schools and shopping located in Cedar hill, TX. Rental price $2000 per month for 12 month lease, $2250 per month for 6 month lease. $80 APPLICATION FEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
