Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

166 Apartments for rent in Castle Hills, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Castle Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Castle Hills
24 Units Available
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
960 sqft
Well appointed homes with a fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center and four sparkling pools. Close to Loop 410 and U.S. 281. Near Phil Hardberger Park.
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
10 Units Available
Herweck House
231 Herweck Drive, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
Don’t just go home, arrive. That’s what people do in Castle Hills—and now you can, too (at a fraction of the price).
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Castle Hills
8 Units Available
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
Beautiful townhomes feature high ceilings, crown molding and stone fireplaces. Amenities include a swimming pool and a BBQ area. Short commute via nearby Interstate 410.
1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
The Enclave at 1550
1550 Jackson-Keller Rd, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1367 sqft
This award-winning community features recently renovated apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and much more. Within the community, residents enjoy a dog park, yoga facilities, game room, and a coffee bar.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Hills
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
41 Units Available
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1295 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center, clothing care facilities and dog park. Easy access to freeways.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
14 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Uptown Loop
11 Units Available
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1145 sqft
Welcome to The Colony Uptown, the premier apartments in San Antonio, Texas.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
28 Units Available
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near North Star Mall and San Antonio International Airport. Amenities include carports, hardwood flooring, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
39 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments feature white cabinets, granite counters and wood-style flooring. The complex's clubhouse has complimentary Wi-Fi. Just steps from Phil Hardberger Park and a short drive from Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
Uptown Loop
8 Units Available
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
So, you love the throwback vibe, but not the throwback annoyances. We get it.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
28 Units Available
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
873 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and two pools. Online payment for resident convenience. Near San Antonio International Airport, North Star Mall, and Hardberger Park.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
$
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
4 Units Available
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
We have fantastic amenities, designed with our residents’ lifestyles in mind. Come take a look! Great amenities and comfortable living spaces create the perfect place to call home.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Lockhill Estates
34 Units Available
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
989 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces and upgraded finishes. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Property features a theater and pool. Easy access to Loop 410. Near Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$675
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Welcome home to The Keller! Our elegant community is nestled on a hilltop with stunning downtown scenic views in North Central San Antonio, Texas.
1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Greater Harmony Hils
Contact for Availability
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$724
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1053 sqft
Recently renovated homes with unique wood-vinyl flooring, designer fixtures, and spacious bathtubs. Conveniently located near the North Star Mall and Alamo Drafthouse with three pools and a 24-hour fitness center right at home.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Uptown Loop
1 Unit Available
7400 San Pedro Ave
7400 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
78216 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Crownhill Park
1 Unit Available
306 Coronet Street
306 Coronet Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1302 sqft
This home is perfect! It is located in the Crownhill Park neighborhood in the very prestigious Alamo Heights Independent School District. This 3 bedroom/2bathroom house has been freshly painted and has new wood floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Dellview
1 Unit Available
410 TRUDELL DR
410 Trudell Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1173 sqft
This True Dellview home offers Central Air/Heat, Huge Covered Patio & Backyard Privacy Fence. Also included: Beautiful Wood Floors, double ovens, dishwasher, Xtra Storage Closet in the Updated Utility Room.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Hills
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
1 Unit Available
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Last, This Is What Youve Been Searching For. - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment home for rent. Brand new faux wood flooring, new carpet and upgraded appliances in select apartment homes.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Vance Jackson
28 Units Available
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1265 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1413 sqft
These Mediterranean-style apartments are located in the much sought-after area of northern central San Antonio. Swimming pool and fitness studio on-site. Restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs within a mile.
1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1113 sqft
Luxury living minutes from golfing, dining, and shopping. Modern garden-style apartments feature gourmet kitchens, large closets, and en-suite master bathrooms. On-site athletic center, pool, courtyard, and social lounge.
1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Tobin Hill
2 Units Available
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
580 sqft
Newly Renovated! - Just around the corner from San Antonio College! Minutes from downtown! We offer fully upgrading apartments, new floors, countertops, designer fixtures, and new black appliance packages.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1138 sqft
Modern apartments located conveniently close to USAA and the Oak Hills Country club. Units have fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet space. The onsite courtyard has several grilling stations and picnic tables.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Castle Hills, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Castle Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

