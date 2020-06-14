160 Apartments for rent in Castle Hills, TX with garage

Apartment List
Castle Hills
8 Units Available
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
Beautiful townhomes feature high ceilings, crown molding and stone fireplaces. Amenities include a swimming pool and a BBQ area. Short commute via nearby Interstate 410.
Contact for Availability
The Enclave at 1550
1550 Jackson-Keller Rd, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1367 sqft
This award-winning community features recently renovated apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and much more. Within the community, residents enjoy a dog park, yoga facilities, game room, and a coffee bar.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Hills
$
39 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments feature white cabinets, granite counters and wood-style flooring. The complex's clubhouse has complimentary Wi-Fi. Just steps from Phil Hardberger Park and a short drive from Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Lockhill Estates
34 Units Available
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
989 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces and upgraded finishes. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Property features a theater and pool. Easy access to Loop 410. Near Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Red Hawk
3 Units Available
Highlands at Redhawk
1465 Red Hawk Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,580
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a beautiful corner of Castle Rock, Colorado, The Highlands at Red Hawk Apartments is waiting for you.

1 Unit Available
2335 Boxer Palm
2335 Boxer Palm, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1343 sqft
Nestled in the heart of San Antonio just outside Castle Hills. Spacious & open living spaces w/3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage.

Greater Harmony Hils
1 Unit Available
1014 Mt Kisco
1014 Mount Kisco Dr, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Beautiful home located near Loop 410 and Blanco - Property Id: 286342 More photos to follow! Gorgeous well maintained home with huge yard and great sprinkler system.Very nice curb appeal in very popular and stable subdivision, Castle Park.

Vance Jackson
1 Unit Available
3407 COLONY DR
3407 Colony Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1707 sqft
Charming one story house in the established community of Colonies North. North side schools, close to shopping and entertainment, USAA, Medical Center and UTSA. Huge fenced yard with covered patio.

Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
1 Unit Available
811 JACKSON KELLER RD
811 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1350 sqft
Over 1300 sq ft nestled in great location close to airport, North Star mall, VIA station and more. Ready for move in, countertops recently refinished. SAHA vouchers accepted.

Dellview
1 Unit Available
410 TRUDELL DR
410 Trudell Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1173 sqft
This True Dellview home offers Central Air/Heat, Huge Covered Patio & Backyard Privacy Fence. Also included: Beautiful Wood Floors, double ovens, dishwasher, Xtra Storage Closet in the Updated Utility Room.

Vance Jackson
1 Unit Available
3207 ONEIDA DR
3207 Oneida Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1570 sqft
Very well-maintained and clean one-story home close to the Medical Center. Upgrades include laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator as well as washer/dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Hills
Shavano Park
24 Units Available
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1282 sqft
Situated on the edge of Shavano Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with all the amenities of a custom-built home. Communal game room, internet cafe, gym and business center. Residents can make electronic rent payments.
31 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1397 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
$
36 Units Available
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1823 sqft
Come home to Cortland Walker Ranch! Here you will find everything you've dreamed of! Our residents enjoy nearby parks, direct access to hiking/biking trails, resort-style pool, and hot tub, washer and dryer included in every apartment, sand
$
Mahncke Park
29 Units Available
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1466 sqft
Located just east of Broadway on Brackenridge Avenue, Cortland Brackenridge combines the riches of urban living with the serenity of a park-like setting.
11 Units Available
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Wurzbach Parkway near Walker Ranch Park and the SilverHorn Golf Course. Townhome living in a gated community with a sand volleyball court and lighted tennis facilities.
$
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
53 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
40 Units Available
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1225 sqft
Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, guest suites, a dog park, a coffee bar and a fitness center. The I-10 is nearby, offering easy access to downtown San Antonio and its entertainment options and restaurants.
Eckhert Crossing
37 Units Available
Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$829
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1398 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom townhomes feature French doors, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Community has a pool, picnic areas and sand volleyball court. Located on I-10 near Loop 410.
$
24 Units Available
The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1452 sqft
Where you live says so much about you. The Mark Huebner Oaks makes a statement as one of San Antonio’s premier apartment communities in a desirable location with a strong line-up of luxuries.
$
20 Units Available
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1113 sqft
Luxury living minutes from golfing, dining, and shopping. Modern garden-style apartments feature gourmet kitchens, large closets, and en-suite master bathrooms. On-site athletic center, pool, courtyard, and social lounge.
Vance Jackson
33 Units Available
Joule
10707 W Ih 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$679
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
882 sqft
A modern community within minutes of IH-10. Near the 1604 Loop. The community is pet-friendly. Homes offer washer and dryer hookups, modern kitchens, and spacious layouts. Two pools and a renovated clubhouse on-site.
26 Units Available
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1107 sqft
Great location, within minutes of San Antonio's best shops and restaurants. Apartments feature granite countertops, crown molding and tile backsplash. Community includes pool, fitness center and dog park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Castle Hills, TX

Castle Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

