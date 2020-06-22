All apartments in Castle Hills
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

208 Shalimar Dr

208 Shalimar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

208 Shalimar Drive, Castle Hills, TX 78213

Amenities

walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This single story duplex is located in Castle Hills off Jackson Keller and has a brand new roof. It boasts three bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an open concept kitchen and dining area. The kitchen offers an electric stove, plenty of cabinet space, a pantry and recent updates. The space is separated by the breakfast bar, leading into the formal dining area and sliding glass door, headed into the spacious backyard with full privacy fence. The home features neutral paint colors throughout, and lots of windows for an abundance of natural light. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and spacious walk-in closet. The master is served by an on-suite bathroom with a standing shower. The other two guest bedrooms are roomy with good sized closets and access to the other full bathroom with tub/shower combo. This property has access to NEISD schools and is close to Loop 410 & Interstate 10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Shalimar Dr have any available units?
208 Shalimar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Hills, TX.
Is 208 Shalimar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
208 Shalimar Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Shalimar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 208 Shalimar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Hills.
Does 208 Shalimar Dr offer parking?
No, 208 Shalimar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 208 Shalimar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Shalimar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Shalimar Dr have a pool?
No, 208 Shalimar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 208 Shalimar Dr have accessible units?
No, 208 Shalimar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Shalimar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Shalimar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Shalimar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Shalimar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
