208 Shalimar Dr

This single story duplex is located in Castle Hills off Jackson Keller and has a brand new roof. It boasts three bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an open concept kitchen and dining area. The kitchen offers an electric stove, plenty of cabinet space, a pantry and recent updates. The space is separated by the breakfast bar, leading into the formal dining area and sliding glass door, headed into the spacious backyard with full privacy fence. The home features neutral paint colors throughout, and lots of windows for an abundance of natural light. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and spacious walk-in closet. The master is served by an on-suite bathroom with a standing shower. The other two guest bedrooms are roomy with good sized closets and access to the other full bathroom with tub/shower combo. This property has access to NEISD schools and is close to Loop 410 & Interstate 10.