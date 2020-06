Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters Property Amenities

WELCOME HOME TO THIS READY TO MOVE IN HOME WITH OVER $80,000.00 IN IMPROVEMENTS ALREADY DONE FOR YOU INCLUDING NEW ISLAND KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND BACK SPLASH, NEW ROOF NEW DOORS ,NEW CERAMIC TILES And CARPET,NEW AC AND A LOT MORE. PLEASE ASK ME FOR THE LIST OF IMPROVEMENTS. THIS HOME SITS ON A 0.37 ACRE LOT OFFERING PRIVACY AND QUIETNESS YET CLOSE TO SHOPPING , DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT. DON'T MISS OUT ,RENT TODAY.