31 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Burleson, TX

31 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Burleson, TX

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Burleson is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask
20 Units Available
The Parks of Deer Creek
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1217 sqft
Spacious homes with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Enjoy a volleyball court, dog park and playground on-site. Easy access to I-35W. Just 12 miles south of downtown Fort Worth.
12 Units Available
Hallmark-Camelot
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
913 sqft
Welcome home to Park West, a gated community with lush landscape and beautiful trees around the property. The community is within minutes from fine dining, shopping centers and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
Four Seasons at Clear Creek
1500 Four Seasons Ln, Everman, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly nestled within a quiet, rural location, providing access to every imaginable convenience. Within minutes residents can hop on 35W or 20, and be on their way to downtown Fort Worth, Crowley and more.
10 Units Available
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$961
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,106
1156 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,233
1300 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Sycamore Center Villas brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.

1 Unit Available
208 Honey Bee Drive
208 Honey Bee Drive, Joshua, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
991 sqft
Brick duplex on cul-de-sac in Joshua! 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with carport and storage. Living and kitchen with lots of space and cabinets. Both bedrooms are a great size with roomy closets. Utility room. View all available properties at www.
Results within 10 miles of Burleson
10 Units Available
Meadows of Candleridge
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$856
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1022 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, carpet, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Great location near shops, dining and entertainment. Community has swimming pools, courtyard and clubhouse.
16 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
974 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
80 Units Available
Oakridge Terrace
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$717
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$772
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
920 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
15 Units Available
Overton South
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
975 sqft
Luxury pool with pocket gardens. Resident lounge with billiards. Every floor plan has a walk-in closet and off-balcony storage. One mile to I-20 and Chisholm Parkway.
55 Units Available
City View
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1353 sqft
Community includes two pools, grilling stations, and fitness center. Apartments offer wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite counters. Located 5 miles from grocery stores, clothing shopping, and schools. About 1.5 miles from Oakmont Park.
45 Units Available
City View
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
4 Units Available
Candle Ridge West
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes covered parking, 24-hour monitored security and pool. Apartments feature garbage disposal, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located just steps from the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts.
5 Units Available
Southland Terrace
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,141
1078 sqft
Suburban-living just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Our 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment homes boast fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer connections, window coverings and more. Serenity or activity, Woodmont residents have their choice!
7 Units Available
Treepoint
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
Where our award winning staff will meet and exceed your expectations. Come and experience the good life at a peaceful community where you can relax by our two sparkling pools, pick up the pace in our 24 hour fitness center, and much more.
26 Units Available
Overton South
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
951 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community includes pool, picnic area and tennis courts. Located close to a shopping mall and many dining options.
4 Units Available
Arbors of Cleburne
815 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
934 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes bordering garden courtyards. All units are pet-friendly and come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and parking. Community access to pool and gym. Conveniently located near the Cleburne airport.
24 Units Available
Overton South
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
997 sqft
At Copperfield, you'll find a community dedicated to comfort and luxury. We've redesigned apartment living to put the space where you want it most! Offering one and two bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, Texas.
17 Units Available
City View
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
Discover a European-inspired lifestyle right in the heart of Texas at Siena Apartments. Located in Southwest Fort Worth, our luxurious apartments feature Spanish-tile roofing, modern interiors and several amenities you won't find anywhere else.
14 Units Available
Overton South
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
987 sqft
We are in a prime location, walking distance to grocery and retail stores as well as multiple restaurants. We are just minutes from downtown with close access to I-20.
5 Units Available
Cleburne Plaza
400 Phillips St, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Cleburne, our dedicated staff and attention to detail help provide you with a one-of-a kind living experience! Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer spacious floorplans, ceiling fans, a wide array of appliances and internet access.
7 Units Available
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The lifestyle you've been looking for can be found at Falcon Lakes! Welcome to Falcon Lakes Apartment Homes, Arlington's premier luxury community! Our upscale community was meticulously planned for a luxurious lifestyle.
22 Units Available
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A recently renovated community with modern light fixtures, faux wood floors and black appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, garage and gym provided. Fireplaces in some homes. Fantastic location near local amenities.
14 Units Available
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
10 Units Available
Hillcrest
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
860 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Kings Landing Apartments in Mansfield, TX. Our one and two bedroom apartments are specially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
City Guide for Burleson, TX

For a fairly small city, especially by Texas standards, there is a lot of talent in this town! Both Kelly Clarkson, winner of American Idol, and Liz Lee, reality star of the show My Life as Liz, hail from Burleson.

With a thriving economy that has placed Burleson on a number of top ten "places to live" lists, this community is a great place to make a home. Burleson has managed to find a great balance, allowing it to be both business friendly as well as people friendly. It also strives to be environmentally friendly and has set aside more than 300 acres for parks. This is especially nice when you factor in that this part of Texas generally has mild winters, making outdoor recreation feasible nearly the entire year. Just try and find a place with a swimming pool; Texas summers are notoriously hot and humid, so a cool dip will feel nice. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,000 in Burleson, TX

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Burleson is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,000 in Burleson in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,000 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

