31 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Burleson, TX
1 of 8
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 4
1 of 19
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 63
1 of 19
1 of 55
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 3
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 61
1 of 13
For a fairly small city, especially by Texas standards, there is a lot of talent in this town! Both Kelly Clarkson, winner of American Idol, and Liz Lee, reality star of the show My Life as Liz, hail from Burleson.
With a thriving economy that has placed Burleson on a number of top ten "places to live" lists, this community is a great place to make a home. Burleson has managed to find a great balance, allowing it to be both business friendly as well as people friendly. It also strives to be environmentally friendly and has set aside more than 300 acres for parks. This is especially nice when you factor in that this part of Texas generally has mild winters, making outdoor recreation feasible nearly the entire year. Just try and find a place with a swimming pool; Texas summers are notoriously hot and humid, so a cool dip will feel nice. See more
Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Burleson is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.
You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,000 in Burleson in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.
Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,000 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.