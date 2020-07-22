31 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Burleson, TX

For a fairly small city, especially by Texas standards, there is a lot of talent in this town! Both Kelly Clarkson, winner of American Idol, and Liz Lee, reality star of the show My Life as Liz, hail from Burleson.

With a thriving economy that has placed Burleson on a number of top ten "places to live" lists, this community is a great place to make a home. Burleson has managed to find a great balance, allowing it to be both business friendly as well as people friendly. It also strives to be environmentally friendly and has set aside more than 300 acres for parks. This is especially nice when you factor in that this part of Texas generally has mild winters, making outdoor recreation feasible nearly the entire year. Just try and find a place with a swimming pool; Texas summers are notoriously hot and humid, so a cool dip will feel nice. See more