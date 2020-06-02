1255 FM 908

Amenities

If you need a quiet place to to rest, relax, enjoy some privacy and have a place for your horses, this is it! This ADORABLE 1 bedroom tiny home is fully furnished, all utilities paid, lawn care provided AND the best part is that board for up to 3 horses is included in your rent. A paved driveway leads you to this beautifully decorated small house where you can sit outside by the fire-pit and listen to the coyotes sing at night. There is a barn with a lean-to with large stalls to keep your horses.There is approximately 2 acres of pasture for your horses to graze on. Tenant is responsible for providing hay/feed & feeding horses. No dogs. Background and credit check performed.