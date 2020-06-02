All apartments in Burleson County
Find more places like 1255 FM 908.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson County, TX
/
1255 FM 908
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:05 PM

1255 FM 908

1255 Farm-to-Market Road 908 · (979) 557-2289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1255 Farm-to-Market Road 908, Burleson County, TX 77836

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
If you need a quiet place to to rest, relax, enjoy some privacy and have a place for your horses, this is it! This ADORABLE 1 bedroom tiny home is fully furnished, all utilities paid, lawn care provided AND the best part is that board for up to 3 horses is included in your rent. A paved driveway leads you to this beautifully decorated small house where you can sit outside by the fire-pit and listen to the coyotes sing at night. There is a barn with a lean-to with large stalls to keep your horses.There is approximately 2 acres of pasture for your horses to graze on. Tenant is responsible for providing hay/feed & feeding horses. No dogs. Background and credit check performed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 FM 908 have any available units?
1255 FM 908 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1255 FM 908 currently offering any rent specials?
1255 FM 908 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 FM 908 pet-friendly?
No, 1255 FM 908 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson County.
Does 1255 FM 908 offer parking?
No, 1255 FM 908 does not offer parking.
Does 1255 FM 908 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 FM 908 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 FM 908 have a pool?
No, 1255 FM 908 does not have a pool.
Does 1255 FM 908 have accessible units?
No, 1255 FM 908 does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 FM 908 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 FM 908 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 FM 908 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 FM 908 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1255 FM 908?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXGeorgetown, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXTemple, TXTomball, TXWells Branch, TXHuntsville, TXHarker Heights, TXCinco Ranch, TXBrenham, TXHempstead, TXBellville, TXBastrop, TX
Taylor, TXSealy, TXManor, TXBelton, TXHutto, TXBrookshire, TXHornsby Bend, TXRobinson, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeLone Star College System
Saint Edward's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity