Amenities

granite counters pool tennis court fireplace carpet

This home is immaculate! Granite counter tops, very nice carpet and hard tile, fireplace, open living area, lots of light! This home is so close to the lake! Hike, bike, swim, boat, ski, fish! Enjoy lake Travis! Close to tons of neighborhood amenities like golf, tennis, hike and bike! Fabulous Lake Travis schools! How about another Championship! Hurry on this one. You might even see Willie out there!