Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

509 East Mansfield Street

509 East Mansfield Street · (979) 421-6468
Location

509 East Mansfield Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Beautiful brick home in Brenham. Recently updated with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached garage. Full kitchen suite includes oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to restaurants and shopping. Pets are negotiable.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $1,500 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. Pets negotiable with approval and additional $250 deposit per pet.
Beautiful brick home in Brenham. Recently updated with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached garage and carport. Full kitchen suite includes new appliances. Fenced backyard. Close to restaurants and shopping. Pets are negotiable.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $15.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1,500 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. Pets negotiable with approval and additional $250 deposit per pet. visit www.brenhamrent.com to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 East Mansfield Street have any available units?
509 East Mansfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 509 East Mansfield Street have?
Some of 509 East Mansfield Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 East Mansfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 East Mansfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 East Mansfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 East Mansfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 509 East Mansfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 509 East Mansfield Street does offer parking.
Does 509 East Mansfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 East Mansfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 East Mansfield Street have a pool?
No, 509 East Mansfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 East Mansfield Street have accessible units?
No, 509 East Mansfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 East Mansfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 East Mansfield Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 East Mansfield Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 East Mansfield Street has units with air conditioning.
