509 East Mansfield Street

*CURRENTLY LEASED*

Beautiful brick home in Brenham. Recently updated with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached garage. Full kitchen suite includes oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to restaurants and shopping. Pets are negotiable.



Beautiful brick home in Brenham. Recently updated with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached garage and carport. Full kitchen suite includes new appliances. Fenced backyard. Close to restaurants and shopping. Pets are negotiable.



Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $15.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1,500 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. Pets negotiable with approval and additional $250 deposit per pet. visit www.brenhamrent.com to apply.