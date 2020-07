Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/17/20 AVAILABLE IN AUGUST! Video tour available - Have your agent contact our office to view it! Live in the country in a beautiful, open home with over 2,000 square feet of living space! The master bathroom has a jetted tub and a walk-in shower. Wood plank flooring throughout the house as well as huge closets. Great deck in the backyard that opens up to 1.49 acres of space for you to enjoy! Schedule your viewing today!



(RLNE5840277)