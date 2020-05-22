8320 Trickham Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move in ready 3-2-2 with fantastic floor plan. Open floor plan with large kitchen featuring island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances overlooking dining area and family room. Master bedroom is at back of house and its' bathroom includes garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Other two bedrooms are separated from master and there is also an open study at the front of the house. Covered patio, sprinkler system garage storage shelves and more. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.