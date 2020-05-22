All apartments in Blue Mound
Find more places like 8320 Trickham Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Mound, TX
/
8320 Trickham Bend
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:36 PM

8320 Trickham Bend

8320 Trickham Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8320 Trickham Bnd, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in ready 3-2-2 with fantastic floor plan. Open floor plan with large kitchen featuring island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances overlooking dining area and family room. Master bedroom is at back of house and its' bathroom includes garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Other two bedrooms are separated from master and there is also an open study at the front of the house. Covered patio, sprinkler system garage storage shelves and more. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8320 Trickham Bend have any available units?
8320 Trickham Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
What amenities does 8320 Trickham Bend have?
Some of 8320 Trickham Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8320 Trickham Bend currently offering any rent specials?
8320 Trickham Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 Trickham Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 8320 Trickham Bend is pet friendly.
Does 8320 Trickham Bend offer parking?
Yes, 8320 Trickham Bend offers parking.
Does 8320 Trickham Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8320 Trickham Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 Trickham Bend have a pool?
No, 8320 Trickham Bend does not have a pool.
Does 8320 Trickham Bend have accessible units?
No, 8320 Trickham Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 Trickham Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8320 Trickham Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 8320 Trickham Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 8320 Trickham Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXHaltom City, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXWestworth Village, TX
White Settlement, TXHurst, TXSouthlake, TXBenbrook, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXAledo, TXWeatherford, TXWillow Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District