Blue Mound, TX
1728 Glenn Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:05 AM

1728 Glenn Drive

1728 Glenn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Glenn Drive, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1 bath home with large backyard located in Bluemound. Vinyl hardwood look flooring through out interior - no carpet. Full size utility room just off carport area. Tenant to bring their own electric stove and refrigerator. Pets considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. Proof of renters insurance required. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult, will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Glenn Drive have any available units?
1728 Glenn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
What amenities does 1728 Glenn Drive have?
Some of 1728 Glenn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Glenn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Glenn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Glenn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 Glenn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1728 Glenn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1728 Glenn Drive offers parking.
Does 1728 Glenn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Glenn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Glenn Drive have a pool?
No, 1728 Glenn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Glenn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1728 Glenn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Glenn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 Glenn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 Glenn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1728 Glenn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

