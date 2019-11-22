1728 Glenn Drive

Amenities

3 bedroom 1 bath home with large backyard located in Bluemound. Vinyl hardwood look flooring through out interior - no carpet. Full size utility room just off carport area. Tenant to bring their own electric stove and refrigerator. Pets considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. Proof of renters insurance required. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult, will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.