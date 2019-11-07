All apartments in Blue Mound
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:31 PM

1648 Corrin Avenue

1648 Corrin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1648 Corrin Ave, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Cozy and beautiful home in Saginaw ISD - Property Id: 172788

THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME HAS:

ARCH ENTRY WAYS!
HUGE BACKYARD!

***WOOD FLOORS in living room & hallways!

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM OAK CABINETS in Kitchen
3 bedroom 1.5 bath
central ac unit

Just a walking distance from elementary school, Saginaw high school, library, city hall and police station,

Very close to major highways, dining & entertainment.

Just minutes from downtown fort worth and so much more!!
You will not be disappointed!
Come see for yourself!
Great place to call home!!!
Must have excellent rental history, good credit score 650+ any lower scores will be consider but must be willing to pay double deposit ($2100)
or higher monthly rent($1150 with $1050 deposit(
ONLY serious inquiries!!
text 682-554-2360 with your FULL name, 2 reassons WHY you should be picked as a tenant & day with time to view home. If you DO NOT follow these instructions we will know you are one of the many SCAMMERS out there that are simply waisting your time and you will NOT get a response!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172788p
Property Id 172788

(RLNE5281236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 Corrin Avenue have any available units?
1648 Corrin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
What amenities does 1648 Corrin Avenue have?
Some of 1648 Corrin Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 Corrin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1648 Corrin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 Corrin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1648 Corrin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1648 Corrin Avenue offer parking?
No, 1648 Corrin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1648 Corrin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1648 Corrin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 Corrin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1648 Corrin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1648 Corrin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1648 Corrin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 Corrin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1648 Corrin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1648 Corrin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1648 Corrin Avenue has units with air conditioning.

