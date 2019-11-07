1648 Corrin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy and beautiful home in Saginaw ISD - Property Id: 172788



THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME HAS:



ARCH ENTRY WAYS!

HUGE BACKYARD!



***WOOD FLOORS in living room & hallways!



BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM OAK CABINETS in Kitchen

3 bedroom 1.5 bath

central ac unit



Just a walking distance from elementary school, Saginaw high school, library, city hall and police station,



Very close to major highways, dining & entertainment.



Just minutes from downtown fort worth and so much more!!

You will not be disappointed!

Come see for yourself!

Great place to call home!!!

Must have excellent rental history, good credit score 650+ any lower scores will be consider but must be willing to pay double deposit ($2100)

or higher monthly rent($1150 with $1050 deposit(

ONLY serious inquiries!!

text 682-554-2360 with your FULL name, 2 reassons WHY you should be picked as a tenant & day with time to view home. If you DO NOT follow these instructions we will know you are one of the many SCAMMERS out there that are simply waisting your time and you will NOT get a response!!

