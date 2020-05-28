1629 Glenn Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $200 off first month's rent if lease signed by 6-15!



This beautiful home has been completed updated! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - this is sure to please! Features include stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite countertops, wood-like flooring, and incredible over-sized shower in the master suite! Close to entertainment, dining, shopping with Loop 820 W nearby! Make this your next home!!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.