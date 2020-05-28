All apartments in Blue Mound
Last updated May 28 2020 at 1:28 AM

1629 Glenn Dr.

1629 Glenn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1629 Glenn Drive, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $200 off first month's rent if lease signed by 6-15!

This beautiful home has been completed updated! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - this is sure to please! Features include stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite countertops, wood-like flooring, and incredible over-sized shower in the master suite! Close to entertainment, dining, shopping with Loop 820 W nearby! Make this your next home!!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 Glenn Dr. have any available units?
1629 Glenn Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
What amenities does 1629 Glenn Dr. have?
Some of 1629 Glenn Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 Glenn Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Glenn Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Glenn Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 Glenn Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1629 Glenn Dr. offer parking?
No, 1629 Glenn Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1629 Glenn Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 Glenn Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Glenn Dr. have a pool?
No, 1629 Glenn Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1629 Glenn Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1629 Glenn Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Glenn Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 Glenn Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1629 Glenn Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1629 Glenn Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

