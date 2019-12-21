All apartments in Blue Mound
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

10125 Haversham Drive

10125 Haversham Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10125 Haversham Dr, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
This stunning home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open family room, Massive gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet and counter space, with a large walk-in pantry. The master suite boasts a huge walk-in closet, his and her vanities, large walk-in shower and relaxing soak in the tub. Entertaining is a breeze in the large backyard, with covered porch, plenty of room for a playground or shed. Come make this beautiful home in the Amazing Berkshires yours today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10125 Haversham Drive have any available units?
10125 Haversham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
What amenities does 10125 Haversham Drive have?
Some of 10125 Haversham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10125 Haversham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10125 Haversham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10125 Haversham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10125 Haversham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Mound.
Does 10125 Haversham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10125 Haversham Drive offers parking.
Does 10125 Haversham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10125 Haversham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10125 Haversham Drive have a pool?
No, 10125 Haversham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10125 Haversham Drive have accessible units?
No, 10125 Haversham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10125 Haversham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10125 Haversham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10125 Haversham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10125 Haversham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

