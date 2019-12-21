10125 Haversham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

This stunning home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open family room, Massive gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet and counter space, with a large walk-in pantry. The master suite boasts a huge walk-in closet, his and her vanities, large walk-in shower and relaxing soak in the tub. Entertaining is a breeze in the large backyard, with covered porch, plenty of room for a playground or shed. Come make this beautiful home in the Amazing Berkshires yours today