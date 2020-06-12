/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
95 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Benbrook, TX
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Benbrook Lakeside
82 Units Available
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified
1 of 151
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
$
Westpark Estates
24 Units Available
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr, Benbrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$986
944 sqft
The newly renovated apartments in the Heights of Benbrook are the perfect place to call home. You can live an active lifestyle in the lap of luxury, with super-large closets and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
13 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1079 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Benbrook
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
32 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1266 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
River Park
29 Units Available
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1018 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
City View
58 Units Available
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
City View
56 Units Available
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
City View
39 Units Available
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Hunter's Ridge
18 Units Available
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
974 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
City View
47 Units Available
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
982 sqft
Community includes two pools, grilling stations, and fitness center. Apartments offer wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite counters. Located 5 miles from grocery stores, clothing shopping, and schools. About 1.5 miles from Oakmont Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Western Hills
15 Units Available
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
992 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with a French Quarter flair. Wood floors, large closets and fireplaces warm these upscale homes. Enjoy jogging trails, pool, fitness center and relax in the Java Lounge.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
40 Units Available
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1270 sqft
Nestled near the Trinity Trails and retail establishments. Rivervue's luxurious studio units and 1 to 2-bedroom apartments will make city living a breeze, thanks to their patios, hardwood floors, and pet-friendly rules.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
City View
27 Units Available
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1087 sqft
Discover a European-inspired lifestyle right in the heart of Texas at Siena Apartments. Located in Southwest Fort Worth, our luxurious apartments feature Spanish-tile roofing, modern interiors and several amenities you won't find anywhere else.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
River Park
31 Units Available
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1118 sqft
Luxurious renovated apartments have stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and glass-tile backsplash. Community features fitness center, resort-style pool, and grilling stations. Located in Fort Worth near schools and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
City View
21 Units Available
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1147 sqft
Imagine: cliff-side views, easy access to major highways and all the amenities and upgrades a person could want. That's what you'll get at Mirador Apartments, the finest luxury apartments in Southwest Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 9 at 03:01pm
Ridglea Hills
19 Units Available
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$929
1058 sqft
Peaceful community located near downtown and highways 183, I-20 and I-30. Units have vinyl-wood flooring, washer-dryer connections, fireplaces and more. Three pools, hot tub and tennis courts on premises.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Overton South
40 Units Available
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
951 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community includes pool, picnic area and tennis courts. Located close to a shopping mall and many dining options.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Western Hills North
16 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Benbrook
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
42 Units Available
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
999 sqft
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
84 Units Available
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
44 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1268 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
115 Units Available
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1172 sqft
Welcome home brand new lux living at The Trails at Summer Creek Apartments in gorgeous Fort Worth, TX! We offer brand new, condo finished, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
22 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1233 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
43 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1160 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Similar Pages
Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBenbrook 3 BedroomsBenbrook Accessible Apartments
Benbrook Apartments with BalconyBenbrook Apartments with GarageBenbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBenbrook Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX