Benbrook, TX
9908 Edmund Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:19 PM

9908 Edmund Drive

9908 Edmund Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

9908 Edmund Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126
Westpark Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Awesome remolded home, brand new through out!! All new windows for efficiency, light and bright,
decorator colors, vaulted ceilings! Kitchen has granite counters, painted cabinets, all new appliances!
Master bath has double sinks, linen storage, barn doors to close off bath. Master bedroom with a step up setting area or room for exercise equipment, den has room for formal dining. Quaint yard with large
trees, covered patio, very private with new fence on both sides being replaced, wood floors thru out with carpet in the bedrooms, large utility room with addition storage and pantry. If you want something in the Westpark Addition in Benbrook this would be the one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9908 Edmund Drive have any available units?
9908 Edmund Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 9908 Edmund Drive have?
Some of 9908 Edmund Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9908 Edmund Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9908 Edmund Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9908 Edmund Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9908 Edmund Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 9908 Edmund Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9908 Edmund Drive offers parking.
Does 9908 Edmund Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9908 Edmund Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9908 Edmund Drive have a pool?
No, 9908 Edmund Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9908 Edmund Drive have accessible units?
No, 9908 Edmund Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9908 Edmund Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9908 Edmund Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9908 Edmund Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9908 Edmund Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

