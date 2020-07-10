9908 Edmund Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Awesome remolded home, brand new through out!! All new windows for efficiency, light and bright,

decorator colors, vaulted ceilings! Kitchen has granite counters, painted cabinets, all new appliances!

Master bath has double sinks, linen storage, barn doors to close off bath. Master bedroom with a step up setting area or room for exercise equipment, den has room for formal dining. Quaint yard with large

trees, covered patio, very private with new fence on both sides being replaced, wood floors thru out with carpet in the bedrooms, large utility room with addition storage and pantry. If you want something in the Westpark Addition in Benbrook this would be the one!