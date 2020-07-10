932 Arrow Wood St

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 4 bedroom home on corner lot in the great community of Benbrook. Huge master bedroom with large master bath. Wonderful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Sliding barn doors. Nice fireplace with spacious living area. Private backyard with extra covered parking and storage building. Brand new garage door and opener. You will love the neighborhood.