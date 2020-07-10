Updated 4 bedroom home on corner lot in the great community of Benbrook. Huge master bedroom with large master bath. Wonderful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Sliding barn doors. Nice fireplace with spacious living area. Private backyard with extra covered parking and storage building. Brand new garage door and opener. You will love the neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 932 Arrow Wood St have any available units?
932 Arrow Wood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 932 Arrow Wood St have?
Some of 932 Arrow Wood St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Arrow Wood St currently offering any rent specials?
932 Arrow Wood St is not currently offering any rent specials.