All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 932 Arrow Wood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
932 Arrow Wood St
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:36 AM

932 Arrow Wood St

932 Arrow Wood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

932 Arrow Wood Street, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 4 bedroom home on corner lot in the great community of Benbrook. Huge master bedroom with large master bath. Wonderful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Sliding barn doors. Nice fireplace with spacious living area. Private backyard with extra covered parking and storage building. Brand new garage door and opener. You will love the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Arrow Wood St have any available units?
932 Arrow Wood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 932 Arrow Wood St have?
Some of 932 Arrow Wood St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Arrow Wood St currently offering any rent specials?
932 Arrow Wood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Arrow Wood St pet-friendly?
No, 932 Arrow Wood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 932 Arrow Wood St offer parking?
Yes, 932 Arrow Wood St offers parking.
Does 932 Arrow Wood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 Arrow Wood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Arrow Wood St have a pool?
No, 932 Arrow Wood St does not have a pool.
Does 932 Arrow Wood St have accessible units?
No, 932 Arrow Wood St does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Arrow Wood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 Arrow Wood St has units with dishwashers.
Does 932 Arrow Wood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 932 Arrow Wood St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary